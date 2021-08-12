AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021: Here's Direct Link To Download AP EAMCET 2021 Hall Ticket

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada has announced the declaration of the AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 on August 12, 2021. All those students who will appear for the Engineering and Pharmacy Exam can download their hall tickets by visiting the official website of the AP EAPCET. Students can also get all the details related to the AP EAMCET 2021 admit card here. The AP EAMC Entrance Test is going to be held in two shifts on August 19, 2021. Carrying the AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021 is compulsory for students who are going to appear in the exam.

AP EAMCET Admit Card 2021 | Application fees

The AP EAMCET was conducted by JNTUK Kakinada on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. All those students who have not paid the application fees will have to pay a late fine of Rs. 5000 along with the application fee. The last date to make a payment is August 16, 2021.

AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket: Direct link to download AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card

All those candidates who are going to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test can download the AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket by using the direct link - AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card.

AP EAMCET 2021 hall ticket | Download admit card in 4 steps: Check below

Open-AP the EAPCET website on your mobile/laptop and click on the "Download Engineering & Pharmacy Hall Tickets" link.

Just enter the registration number when asked.

Now, your AP EAPCET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout.

More details on AP EAMCET 2021

The AP EAMCET 2021 is conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. All those students who have a medical background can appear in the exam. Moreover, those students who are looking for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy courses can also appear in the exam. To appear in the AP EAMCET 2021, a student must be a permanent resident of Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. He/she should fulfill the eligibility criteria for the exam.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK