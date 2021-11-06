AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Application Correction Window Opens Today, Here's How To Apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE has closed down the option entry for AP EAMCET Counselling 2021. The window has been closed on Friday, November 5, 2021. All those candidates who wanted to avail the option entry process were able to do it till Friday. In a recent move, the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has opened the application correction window. AP EAMCET correction window which has been opened on Saturday, November 6 allows candidates to edit the details that they have already submitted in their application form. After correcting the details, candidates will have to click on the Freeze button. Once a candidate clicks on the freeze button, he/she will not be allowed to make any changes/modifications.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: How to apply for corrections?

To avail of the application correction window option, candidates will first have to visit the official website AP EAMCET Counselling which is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the EAMCET option entry link option available

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will be asked to log in

Candidates will then have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth and click on submit.

The filled application form will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details carefully and make the changes in the required fields

Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Important Dates

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 registration ended on October 30, 2021

Web Option Entry was started by APSCHE on November 2, 2021.

Web Option Entry was closed on November 5, 2021

Application Correction Window has been opened on November 6, 2021

Allotment of Seats for Phase I will be done on November 10, 2021

Candidates should note that self-reporting and reporting to college would start from November 10, 2021

The last date to report to colleges would be November 15, 2021

Further, the classwork would also commence from November 15, 2021

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Participating institutes