AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Final Phase Registration Begins Today, Check Steps Here

AP EAMCET final phase registration: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test second phase registration will begin on Thursday, December 2, 2021. To be noted that the second or final phase of registration is last opportunity for interested students to get themselves registered. Candidates can apply online now on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the seat allotment result next week to close the final round. Interested candidates should know that the deadline for registration is Friday, December 3, 2021. However, candidates will be given two days' time to exercise option entry. The deadline to do so is December 5, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated. The steps to apply for the second round as well as a list of key dates have been mentioned below.

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply for 2nd round

Interested candidates will have to go to the official website of EAPCET Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Candidate Registration Final Phase.'

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter AP EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth and click on continue

Candidates will be able to see a blank application form on their screen, candidates should fill that form and upload the required documents

Post submitting, the registration for the Final Phase of AP EAMCET Counselling 2021 will be completed

Candidates are advised to take printout of the application form before submitting for future reference

AP EAMCET Counselling: Important Dates

Deadline to register for second phase of counselling is December 3, 2021

Candidates will be getting an opportunity to change options from December 6, 2021

Seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 9, 2021

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Participating institutes