AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Web Option Entry Begins Today For EAPCET

Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test ( AP EAMCET) Counselling 2021 is going on. Option Entry has started for EAPCET from today - November 2, 2021. The link for AP EAMCET option entry has been activated at available on the official website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET counselling registration process started on October 25, 2021. The counselling process will end on November 15, 2021 after the admission process ends. As per official schedule, the allotment order for phase 1 will be published on November 10, 2021. Candidates will have to log in using their Id, password and other login credentials to exercise the web option facility or Option entry for EAMCET/ EAPCET.

AP EAPCET Counselling 2021: How to exercise Option Entry

Candidates must visit the official website of AP EAMCET - eapcet-scheaptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Web Options.'

A new page will open on your screen

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of birth.

You may now exercise any of the options available.

Do not forget to save changes and submit them after it is done.

Direct link to exercise option entry for AP EAMCET Counselling 2021

Candidates must remember to Freeze the options that they choose. According to the rules of AP EAMCET Counselling 2021, if the options are merely saved and not freezed, in that case, the last saved option will be considered for seat allotment. Candidates are allowed to exercise the Option Entry till November 5, 2021. After this, they will be given time of one day to change the options as well, on November 6, 2021.

"All the candidates are instructed to check the details in "Print Verified Application" link before proceeding for option entry. If changes are required, attend at selected HLCs to make changes; then proceed for option entry. If no changes are required, they can directly proceed for option entry by clicking "Web Option" link. Once the options are exercised, data cannot be modified. Candidates save the options and revisit web option page to add/modify the options or to change the order of sequence before the last date. Data once freezed will not be given for edit under any circumstances. If the exercised options are saved and not freezed, last saved options will be considered for allotment of seats," the official website reads.