AP EAMCET: Final Phase Seat Allotment List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the final phase seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test counselling on December 9, 2021. The counseling process is being conducted by APSCHE to provide AP EAMCET 2021 admissions. All the candidates who are waiting for this result for admissions will be able to check the same on the official website once it is released on Thursday. The official website on which list will be uploaded is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

To be noted that this year the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration started on October 25, 2021. Candidates were given time to exercise web options and after that, the round 1 seat allotment result was released. However round 1 result was scheduled to be released earlier but it got delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and was published on November 16, 2021.

In order to check final phase seat allotment results quickly, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth. The steps to check allotment order for the final or 2nd phase of counselling has been attached below. Following the trends admission process begins after the release of results but as of now, the dates for the same have not been announced yet.

AP EAMCET 2021: Here’s how to check seat allotment result

In the first step, candidates will have to go to the official website of AP EAMCET Counselling by APSCHE, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Download Allotment Letter.'

Candidates will then have to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth and other required details to login

Post logging in, the final phase seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the same and print a copy for future references.

AP EAMCET Counselling: Important Dates

Deadline to register for the second phase of counselling was December 3, 2021

Candidates got an opportunity to change options from December 6, 2021

Seat allotment result is scheduled to be out on December 9, 2021

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: List of participating Engineering Colleges