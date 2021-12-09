AP EAMCET: Final Phase Seat Allotment List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education will be releasing the final phase seat allotment result for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test counselling on December 9, 2021. The counseling process is being conducted by APSCHE to provide AP EAMCET 2021 admissions. All the candidates who are waiting for this result for admissions will be able to check the same on the official website once it is released on Thursday. The official website on which list will be uploaded is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
To be noted that this year the AP EAMCET 2021 counselling registration started on October 25, 2021. Candidates were given time to exercise web options and after that, the round 1 seat allotment result was released. However round 1 result was scheduled to be released earlier but it got delayed due to unavoidable circumstances and was published on November 16, 2021.
In order to check final phase seat allotment results quickly, candidates should be ready with their hall ticket number and date of birth. The steps to check allotment order for the final or 2nd phase of counselling has been attached below. Following the trends admission process begins after the release of results but as of now, the dates for the same have not been announced yet.