AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 Has Been Released, Here's How To Download The Admit Card

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 has been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The admit card released on August 12 is for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test. The Engineering and Agriculture Medical exam is scheduled to be held on August 19, 2021. Registered students can download their AP EAMCET 2021 admit card from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates are hereby informed that it is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam centre.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021: How to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the AP EAMCET 2021 tab

Click on the ‘Hall Ticket’ section that will be flashing on the homepage

OR here is the direct link to download the hall ticket

Key in the login credentials like registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth

Your AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

AP EAMCET 2021: Details

AP EAMCET is also known as AP EAPCET and is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada. The JNTU conducts this exam on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. This year engineering CET is scheduled to be conducted on August 19, 20, 23, 24, and 25, 2021. The Agriculture and Pharmacy CET will be conducted on September 3, 6, and 7, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the exam will be conducted in two shifts (morning and evening). The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am and will continue till 12 noon. The second shift will start from 3 p.m. and will continue till 6 p.m. The AP EAMCET 2021 is conducted for candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government.