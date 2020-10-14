AP EAMCET Rank Card Download Likely To Be Made Available Today, Here Is How To Download

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada is expected to release the AP EAMCET rank card today i.e. on October 14, 2020. The AP EAMCET rank card will be released on the official website at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet. Those candidates who had appeared in the AP EAMCET 2020 can do the AP EAMCET rank card download by visiting the official website mentioned. As the AP EAMCET rank card is likely to be released today, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the AP EAMCET 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet to do AP EAMCET rank card download. For all the people who are curious to know about the AP EAMCET rank card download, here is everything you need to know about it.

AP EAMCET rank card download

The AP EAMCET 2020 was successfully conducted in the month of September 2020. A candidate do AP EAMCET rank card download by using their registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth. A copy of the AP EAMCET rank card will be required at the time of documents verification. Therefore all the candidates are advised to do the AP EAMCET rank card download at the earliest. For all the people who are wondering about how to do AP EAMCET rank card download, here is a step by step guide on how to do it.

How to do AP EAMCET rank card download once released?

Go to the official website of the AP EAMCET 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet

Click on the link of AP EAMCET rank card.

Login using AP EAMCET registration number, hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click on the link of view rank card.

Your AP EAMCET rank card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the AP EAMCET rank card and take a printout of it for future use.

AP EAMCET 2020

AP EAMCET 2020 result was declared on October 10. In the engineering paper, 84.78% of students have qualified while in the agriculture paper, 91.77% of students qualified. The qualifying percentage in the AP EAMCET 2020 has increased as compared to last year. The AP EAMCET ranks are assigned on the basis of the combined score. 75% of the weightage is given to the marks obtained in the AP EAMCET 2020 while 25% weightage is given to the marks secured in the relevant group subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry of 10+2 examination. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the AP EAMCET 2020 at sche.ap.gov.in/eamcet regularly to stay updated about all the latest news related to the EAMCET.

