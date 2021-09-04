AP EAMCET Results 2021 To Be Released Soon; Here's How Marks Will Be Calculated

AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE is gearing up to release the results of the entrance exam conducted earlier this year. The results have not been announced yet, and the board too has not announced any particular date for results, however, scorecards are expected to be released soon. The results are being expected to be out anytime soon because the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key has already been released on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Candidates have raised objections and based on that the APSCHE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will prepare the final answer key and also the result. The entrance test was held on multiple shifts for different papers.

AP EAMCET Result: Website to Check

sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Steps to check AP EAMCET Result

Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam should visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

On the homepage, find and click on the designated result link

Candidates should remember that the link will only be activated post declaration of result

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to insert login credentials

Post doing that candidates will have to click on submit option to access their AP EAMCET 2021 result

As a standard practice, 75% of AP EAMCET normalized marks and 25% of intermediate marks in group subjects are considered for preparing the rank. However, this year the criteria for 25% weightage to AP Inter Results 2021 have been removed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.

AP EAMCET Results 2021: How ranks will be calculated

Candidates who took the exam will be ranked based on the EAPCET normalized marks.

The candidate should secure at least 25% of the maximum marks obtained by 0.01% of top candidates. They are hereby informed that there are no minimum qualifying marks for candidates belonging to SC/ST category.

The conducting body will also release a separate rank list for the candidates who have passed the supplementary examination this year.

Candidates should be ready with their documents and print of application form and admit card, so that the verification process can move smoothly. In order to prepare the marksheet for students who secure the same combined score, tie-breaking criteria will be used. It means that if the tie persists, the older being given preference over the younger.