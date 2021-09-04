AP EAMCET Results 2021 To Be Released Soon; Here's How Marks Will Be Calculated

Quick links:
IMAGE: UNSPLASH
AP EAMCET 2021 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE is gearing up to release the results of the entrance exam conducted earlier this year. The results have not been announced yet, and the board too has not announced any particular date for results, however, scorecards are expected to be released soon. The results are being expected to be out anytime soon because the AP EAPCET 2021 answer key has already been released on Thursday, August 26, 2021. Candidates have raised objections and based on that the APSCHE and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University will prepare the final answer key and also the result. The entrance test was held on multiple shifts for different papers.
As a standard practice, 75% of AP EAMCET normalized marks and 25% of intermediate marks in group subjects are considered for preparing the rank. However, this year the criteria for 25% weightage to AP Inter Results 2021 have been removed in view of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Candidates should be ready with their documents and print of application form and admit card, so that the verification process can move smoothly. In order to prepare the marksheet for students who secure the same combined score, tie-breaking criteria will be used. It means that if the tie persists, the older being given preference over the younger.