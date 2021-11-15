AP EAMCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today, Here's How To Check

AP EAMCET Round 1 seat allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test first phase of seat allotment result are scheduled to be out on Monday, November 15, 2021. The result release date has been revised twice and the latest notification reads that it will be out on Monday. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the same on the official website once it is released. The official website on which results will be uploaded is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.The steps to download results have been mentioned below.

"All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021," a statement on the official website read.

Post the release of the AP EAMCET counselling 2021 seat allotment list, candidates will have to report for admission. First, they will have to report online and then when asked offline at the allotted colleges. College-wise phase 1 seat allotment results will depend on the number of seats available in a college. It will also depend on the number of seats available in a course for the required gender, area, category, or course of study. The candidates who will be shortlisted will have to make sure to report at the institute and take admission within the deadline.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

AP EAPCET Seat Allotment 2021: Steps to check 1st round counselling result

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website of AP EAPCET 2021 Admissions at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, candidates will have to go to the ‘Information Bulletin’ section

Candidates will then be required to click on the link that reads, “AP EAPCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result 2021”.

Candidates will have to enter details such as username, date of birth, or password to check the allotment order

Post submitting, the results will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the seat allotment order for future reference

Earlier, the admission process was scheduled to be conducted between November 10 and November 15, 2021. Since the result release date was postponed, the new dates for the admission process are expected to be out soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.