AP EAPCET 2021 Application Process To End Today; Here's How To Register Without Late Fine

AP EAPCET 2021: Online registration process for EAMCET will close on Sunday, July 25, 2021. However, the last date to apply for AP EAPCET with an additional late fee is August 16. As per a notifiication issued by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25 2021.

AP EAMCET 2021 Registration: Eligibility

Candidates who have passed their standard 12th exams can apply for AP EAMCET 2021 if they want. State Government is also allowing students who are waiting for class 12th results to apply. Candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government register for this exam to apply. Interestes and registered candidates are advised to keep checking the official website apsche.ap.gov.in for updates.

AP EAMCET Application 2021: Important Dates

Application portal opened on June 26, 2021

Last date of application is July 25, 2021

Dates to apply with a late fee of ₹500 July 26 to August 5, 2021

Dates to apply with late fees of ₹1000- August 6 to August 10, 2021

Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹5,000- August 15, 2021

Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹10,000- August 18, 2021

Exam to begin on August 19, 2021

Exam to end on August 25, 2021

Documents required while applying

Recent passport size digital color photograph (file size less than 30 KB and “.jpg” file format)

Digital Signature of the candidate (file size less than 15 KB and “.jpg” file format)

Regional Center to which candidate wishes to appear for AP EAPCET-2021 examination.

Mobile Number, email ID, gender

Place of Education

AP EAMCET Application 2021: Points to remember

More than one candidate should not login from the same Computer/ Browser at the same time.

The AP EAMCET exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

After submission , if any corrections are to be incorporated, candidate has to see the corrections link in Homepage of https://sche.ap.gov.in/eapcet

AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021: Application fee