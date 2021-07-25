AP EAPCET 2021 Application Process To End Today; Here's How To Register Without Late Fine

AP EAPCET 2021: Online registration process for EAMCET will close on Sunday, July 25, 2021. However, the last date to apply for AP EAPCET with an additional late fee is August 16. As per a notifiication issued by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test is scheduled to be held between August 19 and August 25 2021.
AP EAMCET 2021 Registration: Eligibility
Candidates who have passed their standard 12th exams can apply for AP EAMCET 2021 if they want. State Government is also allowing students who are waiting for class 12th results to apply. Candidates seeking admission in engineering, agriculture, and medical courses in any of the universities/ colleges under the Andhra Pradesh government register for this exam to apply. Interestes and registered candidates are advised to keep checking the official website apsche.ap.gov.in for updates.
AP EAMCET Application 2021: Important Dates
- Application portal opened on June 26, 2021
- Last date of application is July 25, 2021
- Dates to apply with a late fee of ₹500 July 26 to August 5, 2021
- Dates to apply with late fees of ₹1000- August 6 to August 10, 2021
- Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹5,000- August 15, 2021
- Last date to apply with a late fee of ₹10,000- August 18, 2021
- Exam to begin on August 19, 2021
- Exam to end on August 25, 2021
Documents required while applying
- Recent passport size digital color photograph (file size less than 30 KB and “.jpg” file format)
- Digital Signature of the candidate (file size less than 15 KB and “.jpg” file format)
- Regional Center to which candidate wishes to appear for AP EAPCET-2021 examination.
- Mobile Number, email ID, gender
- Place of Education
AP EAMCET Application 2021: Points to remember
- More than one candidate should not login from the same Computer/ Browser at the same time.
- The AP EAMCET exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.
- After submission , if any corrections are to be incorporated, candidate has to see the corrections link in Homepage of https://sche.ap.gov.in/eapcet
AP EAPCET (EAMCET) 2021: Application fee
- Registeration fee for candidates faling under UR Category is Rs 600
- Candidates falling in Backward Classes will have to pay a fee of Rs 550
- SC, ST students will have to pay Rs 500 as registeration fee