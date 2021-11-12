AP EAPCET 2021 Result Delayed, Know When And How To Check Counselling Result

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test first phase of seat allotment result has been postponed again. Earlier it was scheduled to be out by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education on November 10 which got postponed till November 12, 2021. However, the result will not be released on November 12 too as it has again been postponed by APSCHE.

AP EAPCET 2021 seat allotment result will also be released along with the college-wise list. College-wise list will also be released along with AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment which will be dependent on the number of seats available in a college. All those students who will be shortlisted in AP EAMCET seat allotment first round will have to report at the institute and take admission within the stipulated date. Candidates must know that rescheduled date has not been announced. However, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about it.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said

AP EAMCET Counselling 2021: Participating Engineering Colleges

Sri Venkasteswara College of Engineering Sri Vasavi Institute of Engineering and Technology Sri Vidya Niketan Engineering College Sri Venkatesa Perumal College of Engineering and Technology Sir Vishveshwaraiah Institute of Science and Technology Tirumala Engineering College Visvodaya Engineering College

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2021: How to check 1st round counseling result