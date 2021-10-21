Last Updated:

AP EAPCET Counselling Dates Announced; Check Full Details Here

AP EAPCET counselling will be conducted online and the fee payment will begin on October 25 and will conclude on October 30, 2021. Check full details here.

AP EAPCET

EAPCET Counselling Dates: The counselling dates for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) have been announced. As per the exam conducting body, the AP EAPCET counselling will be conducted online and the fee payment will begin on October 25 and will conclude on October 30, 2021. 

This year, due to the COVID lockdown, the examination and other academic procedures were delayed, which is why the classes will commence on November 15, 2021. Students will have to verify the certification before October 30. The students will also be provided with an option to verify the help centers in government polytechnic colleges.

AP EAPCET: Important Dates

  • Events
  • Dates
  • Registrations and Fee Payment

 
  • October 25 to 30 
  • Certificate Verification

 
  • October 26 to 30
  • Option Entry

 
  • November 1 to 5
  • Correction Of Web Options, Final Submission

 
  • November 1 to 6
  • Seat Allotment

 
  • November 10
  • Reporting and Admission

 
  • November 10-15
  • Start of Classes

 
  • November 15

 

EAPCET Counselling: Documents required 

  • AP EAMCET 2021 Result
  • AP EAMCET 2021 Admit Card
  • Intermediate Marksheet and Passing Certificate
  • Transfer certification
  • SSC Marksheet and Passing Certificate for DOB Proof Candidates
  • EWS Certificate (If Applicable)
  • residence certificates for AP and other states.
  • Integrated Community Certificate
  • Certificate of Parental Income
  • Casting certificate

AP EAPCET: Direct Link

Although the registration link is available on the official page of AP EAPCET a lot of students face problems in reaching the right website. For the convenience of the students, we have provided the direct link - AP EAPCET (Click Here). It is recommended to visit the official website for fresh updates and more information regarding counseling and other events. 

