AP EAPCET Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
AP EAMCET phase 1 Result: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 1st round seat allotment result of counselling has been released. It has been uploaded on apcet-sche.aptonline.in in the second half of Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of choices they filled for college and course code. The result has been prepared on the basis of merit rank and category. Candidates must know that the details of AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result are also shared on the registered mobile number. The steps to download the result has been shared below.
As the result has been released, in the next step candidates will have to report. AP EAPCET reporting will be conducted in two ways, first is online self-reporting and the second is reporting at the allotted college. In order to claim their candidature, students will have to appear for both reporting phases. The official website on which candidates will be required to visit for self-reporting is sche.ap.gov.in.
“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.
APSCHE in a official notice said, “Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category (Gender, Local area, SC/ST/BC/EWS/PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and games quota etc) of the candidate. The final allotments will be placed on the Web on the scheduled date announced, the Candidates will have to download the allotment order from the website. The details of allotment will be also sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate.”