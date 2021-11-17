AP EAPCET Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

AP EAMCET phase 1 Result: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 1st round seat allotment result of counselling has been released. It has been uploaded on apcet-sche.aptonline.in in the second half of Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of choices they filled for college and course code. The result has been prepared on the basis of merit rank and category. Candidates must know that the details of AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result are also shared on the registered mobile number. The steps to download the result has been shared below.

As the result has been released, in the next step candidates will have to report. AP EAPCET reporting will be conducted in two ways, first is online self-reporting and the second is reporting at the allotted college. In order to claim their candidature, students will have to appear for both reporting phases. The official website on which candidates will be required to visit for self-reporting is sche.ap.gov.in.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

Registered candidates should visit the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET

On the appeared homepage, click on the link which reads 'Download allotment letter'

Candidates will be redirected to the login page

Enter the required credentials and click on view results

The allotment order will be displayed on the screen, download the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference