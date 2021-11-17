Last Updated:

AP EAPCET Counselling: Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Released, Check Steps To Download

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result has been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the same.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
AP EAPCET

Image: Pixabay


AP EAMCET phase 1 Result: Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test 1st round seat allotment result of counselling has been released. It has been uploaded on apcet-sche.aptonline.in in the second half of Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Candidates have been allotted seats on the basis of choices they filled for college and course code. The result has been prepared on the basis of merit rank and category. Candidates must know that the details of AP EAMCET phase 1 seat allotment result are also shared on the registered mobile number. The steps to download the result has been shared below.

As the result has been released, in the next step candidates will have to report. AP EAPCET reporting will be conducted in two ways, first is online self-reporting and the second is reporting at the allotted college. In order to claim their candidature, students will have to appear for both reporting phases. The official website on which candidates will be required to visit for self-reporting is sche.ap.gov.in.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

AP EAPCET Seat Allotment Result: Here's How To Check

  • Registered candidates should visit the counselling website, eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET
  • On the appeared homepage, click on the link which reads 'Download allotment letter'
  • Candidates will be redirected to the login page
  • Enter the required credentials and click on view results
  • The allotment order will be displayed on the screen, download the same
  • Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

 APSCHE in a official notice said, “Based on the options exercised, seat allotment will be made as per merit rank and category (Gender, Local area, SC/ST/BC/EWS/PH/NCC/CAP/Sports and games quota etc) of the candidate. The final allotments will be placed on the Web on the scheduled date announced, the Candidates will have to download the allotment order from the website. The details of allotment will be also sent to the registered mobile number of the candidate.”

READ | TS EAMCET Counselling: Registration for final phase begins, register on tseamcet.nic.in
READ | TS EAMCET Counselling: Final phase registration to end today; check direct link here
READ | AP EAMCET 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result to be out today, here's how to check
READ | TS EAMCET final phase seat allotment 2021 result to be out today
READ | AP EAMCET round 1 seat allotment result to be released today, here's how to check
Tags: AP EAPCET, AP EAMCET, AP EAMCET phase 1 Result
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND