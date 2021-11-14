Last Updated:

AP EAPCET Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out On Nov 15, Check Steps To Download

AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on November 15, 2021. The details related to AP EAPCET can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
AP EAPCET

Image: Pixabay


AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test first phase of seat allotment result date have been announced. As per the notification, AP EAPCET seat allotment result will be released on November 15, 2021. Candidates will be able to check results on AP EAMCET official website that is eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

"All the candidates participated in Web counselling of APEAPCET-2021 Admissions are informed that the allotment of seats will be released on 15-11-2021," a statement on the official website read.

Candidates are hereby informed that the AP EAPCET phase 1 seat allotment result has been delayed twice. At first, it was scheduled to be out on November 10, 2021. Then it was scheduled to be announced on November 12, 2021. Once the AP EAPCET allotment list is out, candidates will be able to download the allotment order and report for admission. First, they will have to report online and then when asked offline at the allotted colleges.

“These two stages are mandatory and mere reporting through self-reporting or reporting at the College is alone not sufficient to retain a seat. If Candidate fails to report through self-reporting and reporting at the allotted college by the dates stipulated, the allotment stands cancelled and candidate will have no claim for further allotment of seats,” the administering body said.

To be noted that the AP EAPCET phase one seat allotment has been prepared on the basis of candidate’s choice of options. College-wise phase 1 seat allotment result will depend on the number of seats available in a college. It will also depend on the number of seats available in a course for the required gender, area, category, or course of study. The candidates who will be shortlisted will have to make sure to report at the institute and take admission within the deadline.

AP EAPCET Seat Allotment 2021: How to check 1st round counseling result

  • Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of AP EAPCET 2021 Admissions at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to visit the ‘Information Bulletin’ section 
  • In that particular section, candidates will then have to click on the link that reads, “AP EAPCET 1st Round Seat Allotment Result 2021”. 
  • Candidates will be required to enter required credentials such as username, date of birth, or password to check the allotment order.
  • Candidates should download and cross-check the result and also take a printout of the seat allotment order for future reference
Tags: AP EAPCET, AP EAMCET, Andhra Pradesh
First Published:
