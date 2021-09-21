AP ECET 2021 Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

Quick links:
The AP ECET Answer key for the year 2021 has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur. The answer key has been released on Monday, September 20, 2021. Candidates who took the exam have the option to raise objections if any. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key. It is to bring to the notice of candidates that they can raise objections only till Thursday, September 23, 2021. For more information candidates can visit the official website which is sche.ap.gov.in.
It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. The final key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the students. The final answer key is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. The scorecards will be available for download on October 5, 2021. The steps to download the answer key has been mentioned below.