AP ECET 2021 Answer Key Released; Check Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

The AP ECET Answer key for the year 2021 has been released by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur. The answer key has been released on Monday, September 20, 2021. Candidates who took the exam have the option to raise objections if any. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the answer key. It is to bring to the notice of candidates that they can raise objections only till Thursday, September 23, 2021. For more information candidates can visit the official website which is sche.ap.gov.in.

It is to be noted that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. The final key will be prepared on the basis of objections raised by the students. The final answer key is scheduled to be released on October 1, 2021. The scorecards will be available for download on October 5, 2021. The steps to download the answer key has been mentioned below.

AP ECET Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official site of AP ECET on sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the appropriate link related to AP ECET 2021

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their login details and click on download

The answer key will be displayed on the screen

Candidates will have to make payment in order to raise objections

Post completing the process, candidates will have to click on submit option

Candidates are advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

The exam was conducted on September 19, 2021. The exam was held in two shifts.

Admit cards were released on September 9, 2021

The answer key will be released on October 1, 2021.

AP ECET 2021: Direct Links