AP ECET 2021: APSCHE Begins Web Options Entry Today, Submit Choices By Nov 24

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP ECET 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE will begin the process for AP ECET Web Options 2021 of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test on Monday, November 22, 2021. Now the eligible candidates will be able to fill up the web option. The deadline to fill up the web option is Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the information available before filling web options on the official website. The official website which can be checked is ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The important dates, as well as steps to fill choices, have been mentioned below.
To be noted that the seats' allotment will be done on the basis of merit list, available seats, and choices filled during the AP ECET Web Options 2021 process. Candidates should make sure to complete all the process before the deadline or their admission can be rejected. The steps to fill choices have been attached below.
This is the next step after counselling registration. The counselling registration process concluded on November 18, 2021. Candidates must note that if any candidate clicks on the freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes or modifications. In case candidates want to change their mobile number or apply for any corrections, they should approach the nearest Help Line centre with valid proof.