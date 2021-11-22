AP ECET 2021: APSCHE Begins Web Options Entry Today, Submit Choices By Nov 24

AP ECET 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education also known as APSCHE will begin the process for AP ECET Web Options 2021 of the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test on Monday, November 22, 2021. Now the eligible candidates will be able to fill up the web option. The deadline to fill up the web option is Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Candidates are advised to go through the information available before filling web options on the official website. The official website which can be checked is ecet-sche.aptonline.in. The important dates, as well as steps to fill choices, have been mentioned below.

AP ECET 2021: Important Dates

APSCHE will begin the process for AP ECET Web Options 2021 on November 22, 2021

Last date to fill the web option is November 24, 2021

Those who have filled AP ECET Web Options 2021 can edit options (if they want to) on November 25, 2021

Seat allotment result will be released on November 28, 2021, at 6 pm

Students with allotted seats should know that it is mandatory to report at respective colleges from November 28, 2021

To be noted that the seats' allotment will be done on the basis of merit list, available seats, and choices filled during the AP ECET Web Options 2021 process. Candidates should make sure to complete all the process before the deadline or their admission can be rejected. The steps to fill choices have been attached below.

AP ECET Web Options 2021: Here's how to fill choices

Candidates should go to the Andhra Pradesh Common Entrance Test Admissions 2021 website at ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the homepage, go to the forms selection tab and select the 'Web Options' link

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter hall ticket number and date of birth to log in

The application form will be displayed on screen, candidates should fill in the required options and click on submit

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the submitted application form of web options for future reference.

This is the next step after counselling registration. The counselling registration process concluded on November 18, 2021. Candidates must note that if any candidate clicks on the freeze button, exercised options will not be given for any changes or modifications. In case candidates want to change their mobile number or apply for any corrections, they should approach the nearest Help Line centre with valid proof.