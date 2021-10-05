AP ECET 2021 Rank Cards Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP ECET Rank Cards 2021 on its official website. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur conducts the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test ( AP ECET) on behalf of APSCHE. The AP ECET Result 2021 was declared on October 1. Now, the rank cards for the qualified candidates have been released.

Candidates who have cleared the AP ECET 2021 can download their rank cards from the official website- sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in. A direct link to download the AP ECET Rank Cards 2021 has also been provided below. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the rank cards.

How to download AP ECET Rank Cards 2021

Candidates have to visit the official website– sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Rank Card 2021.'

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your registration number, ECET Hall Ticket number, and date of birth to log in

Your AP ECET Rank Cards 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download AP ECET Rank Card 2021

AP ECET 2021

This year, a total of 32,318 students appeared in the AP ECET 2021, out of which 29,904 students qualified for the exam. Candidates who pass the AP ECET 2021 Exam will be eligible for the counseling round, which will be followed by admission to state-level institutes. AP ECET 2021 was conducted on September 19, 2021, in offline mode following the COVID-19 safety protocols.