AP ECET Counselling Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Register

AP ECET Counselling 2021: The deadline to register for AP ECET Counselling ends on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Candidates can check registration details here.

AP ECET

Image: Pexels


AP ECET Counselling update: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021 counselling registration window will be closed on Thursday, November 18, 2021. All those candidates who are interested and eligible but have not applied till now will have to visit APSCHE. The registration form is available on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in and candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The registration was started by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur on Monday, November 15, 2021. Candidates can check the registration steps and list of important dates related to counselling here.

Official notification reads, “The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021”

AP ECET registration 2021: Important Dates

  • The registration window was opened on November 15, 2021
  • The deadline to register for the same is November 18, 2021
  • Candidates who manage to get themselves registered for the web-based counselling will be able to exercise the web options between November 21 and November 23, 2021
  • Seat allotment will be done on November 27, 2021
  • Classes will commence on November 28, 2021

Official notification reads, "The allotment will be placed on 27.11.2021 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The detailed instructions for options entry i.e Instructions to Candidates will be placed in home page of https://sche.ap.gov.in"

AP ECET 2021: Here's how to register

  • Candidates should visit the official website ecet-sche.aptonline.in
  • On the homepage, click on the registration form link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will be required to enter their ECET hall ticket number and date of birth
  • After submitting the details and clicking on proceed, candidates will be redirected to the payment window. The processing fee for web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and for SC/ST candidates, the fee is Rs. 600

Candidates will have to upload properly scanned documents. “The verification officers at Help Line Centres will verify the uploaded certificates by online. After verification of certificates, the verification officer may approve if all the certificates are visible and proper. Else the verification officer may ask the candidate to re-upload the certificate (only one time is allowed). Therefore the candidates are requested to verify the status of application,” the counselling notification reads.

