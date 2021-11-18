AP ECET Counselling Registration Deadline Ends Today, Here's How To Register

Quick links:
Image: Pexels
AP ECET Counselling update: Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021 counselling registration window will be closed on Thursday, November 18, 2021. All those candidates who are interested and eligible but have not applied till now will have to visit APSCHE. The registration form is available on the official website, ecet-sche.aptonline.in and candidates should make sure to apply before the deadline ends. The registration was started by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur on Monday, November 15, 2021. Candidates can check the registration steps and list of important dates related to counselling here.
Official notification reads, “The Qualified & eligible candidates of APECET-2021 (Diploma Holders in Engineering and Pharmacy & Degree holders with B.Sc. (Maths) are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 15-11-2021 to 24-11-2021”
Official notification reads, "The allotment will be placed on 27.11.2021 after 6.00 p.m. Allotments now made are subject to the grant of affiliation from the University. The detailed instructions for options entry i.e Instructions to Candidates will be placed in home page of https://sche.ap.gov.in"
Candidates will have to upload properly scanned documents. “The verification officers at Help Line Centres will verify the uploaded certificates by online. After verification of certificates, the verification officer may approve if all the certificates are visible and proper. Else the verification officer may ask the candidate to re-upload the certificate (only one time is allowed). Therefore the candidates are requested to verify the status of application,” the counselling notification reads.