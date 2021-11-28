AP ECET Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Details Here

AP ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Counselling procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021 is being conducted by APSCHE. According to the official notice issued by the APSCHE, the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released today – November 28, 2021. Once the results are out candidates will be able to check the allotment order by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.apt online.in.

This counseling is being carried out for a lateral entry admission to engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates must note that the Self Reporting, Reporting at College & Commencement of Classwork will also begin from today – November 28, 2021, itself. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Candidates are informed that the seat allotment results will also be released college-wise.

To check the seat Allotment Result 2021, candidates are recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to reach the official website - AP ECET Round 1 Counselling

AP ECET Counselling 2021: Here's how to check Seat Allotment Result

To check seat allotment seat candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. Now, on the homepage, click on the link that read, "Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result". Then, fill in your login details such as AP ECET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth or anything else that is asked. Post login, your allotment order or seat allotment result for AP ECET Counselling 2021 will be displayed on your screen. It is recommended to download and print a copy of the same for future references.

