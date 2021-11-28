AP ECET Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today; Details Here

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The Counselling procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test, AP ECET 2021 is being conducted by APSCHE. According to the official notice issued by the APSCHE, the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released today – November 28, 2021. Once the results are out candidates will be able to check the allotment order by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.apt online.in.
This counseling is being carried out for a lateral entry admission to engineering and pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. Candidates must note that the Self Reporting, Reporting at College & Commencement of Classwork will also begin from today – November 28, 2021, itself. It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information. Candidates are informed that the seat allotment results will also be released college-wise.