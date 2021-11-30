AP ECET Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
AP ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) for the first phase of counselling will be released today on November 30, 2021. Candidates will be able to check the allotment order by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the results were expected to be announced on November 28. However, it got delayed for some administrative reasons.
The seat allotment is being done for entry admissions to various courses in engineering and pharmacy that are offered by the colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling procedure for this examination is being conducted by APSCHE. According to the information on the official website, self-reporting, reporting at college, and the start of classwork will begin today, in addition to the counselling process.