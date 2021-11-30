Last Updated:

AP ECET Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Released Today

AP ECET: The seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test for the first phase of counselling will be released today Nov 30.

Written By
Amrit Burman
AP ECET

Image: Shutterstock


AP ECET Round 1 Seat Allotment: The seat allotment results for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP ECET) for the first phase of counselling will be released today on November 30, 2021. Candidates will be able to check the allotment order by visiting the official website - ecet-sche.aptonline.in. As per the schedule, the results were expected to be announced on November 28. However, it got delayed for some administrative reasons. 

The seat allotment is being done for entry admissions to various courses in engineering and pharmacy that are offered by the colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling procedure for this examination is being conducted by APSCHE. According to the information on the official website, self-reporting, reporting at college, and the start of classwork will begin today, in addition to the counselling process.

AP ECET Counselling: Direct Link

  • To check the seat Allotment Result 2021, candidates are recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to reach the official website - AP ECET Round 1 Counselling 

AP ECET Counselling: Here's how to check AP ECET Round 1 seat allotment :

  • STEP 1: To check the allotment order, candidates must visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test - ecet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • STEP 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result published."
  • STEP 3: Enter your login credentials such as AP ECET Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth. 
  • STEP 4: The result of your AP ECET Seat Allotment 2021 will be displayed on your screen.
  • STEP 5: For future use, you may download and keep a printout of the copy.

Image: PTI

Tags: AP ECET, Andhra Pradesh, APSCHE
First Published:
