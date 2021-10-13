AP Ed. CET Results 2021 Declared, See Direct Links To Download Results & Rank Cards

Manabadi Ed. CET Results 2021: Andhra University of Vishakhapatnam has announced Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance, AP Ed. CET Results 2021. The result, as well as the rank card, have been declared by Andhra University on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam should visit any of the official websites mentioned below. The steps to check results have also been attached below.

AP Ed. CET 2021 results: Websites to check

sche.ap.gov.in manabadi.co.in

The result which has been declared is for the AP Ed. CET exam was held on September 21, 2021. The exam was held at various exam centres in the city. In order to check Manabadi results & rank card quickly, candidates should be ready with their Registration Number and Password.

AP Ed. CET Results 2021: Steps to download

Step 1- Registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the official website – sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in

Step 2- On the Homepage, click on either of the links that read 'Download result' or 'Download Rank Card.'

Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter details like Registration Number/Hall Ticket Number and Password and click on View Result/Download Rank Card

Step 4- The AP Ed. CET Results 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5- Candidates should download and print a copy of the rank card for future references

Manabadi Ed. CET Results 2021: Direct Links

Here is the direct link to check results

Here is the direct link to check rank card

Candidates are hereby informed that the AP Ed. CET Results 2021 will be followed by the Counselling round. Candidates who secure merit in this examination will be able to appear for the Counselling round later. The result as well as counselling will determine admissions to various courses offered by colleges of Andhra Pradesh.