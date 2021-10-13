Last Updated:

AP Ed. CET Results 2021 Declared, See Direct Links To Download Results & Rank Cards

AP Ed. CET Results 2021 has been declared on the official websites. Candidates can click on any of the websites mentioned below to check CET results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
AP Ed. CET Results 2021

Image: Pixabay


Manabadi Ed. CET Results 2021: Andhra University of Vishakhapatnam has announced Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance, AP Ed. CET Results 2021. The result, as well as the rank card, have been declared by Andhra University on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Candidates who registered themselves and took the exam should visit any of the official websites mentioned below. The steps to check results have also been attached below.

AP Ed. CET 2021 results: Websites to check

  1. sche.ap.gov.in
  2. manabadi.co.in

The result which has been declared is for the AP Ed. CET exam was held on September 21, 2021. The exam was held at various exam centres in the city. In order to check Manabadi results & rank card quickly, candidates should be ready with their Registration Number and Password.

AP Ed. CET Results 2021: Steps to download 

  • Step 1- Registered candidates who took the exam will have to go to the official website – sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in
  • Step 2- On the Homepage, click on either of the links that read 'Download result' or 'Download Rank Card.' 
  • Step 3- Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter details like Registration Number/Hall Ticket Number and Password and click on View Result/Download Rank Card
  • Step 4- The AP Ed. CET Results 2021 will be displayed on your screen
  • Step 5- Candidates should download and print a copy of the rank card for future references

Manabadi Ed. CET Results 2021: Direct Links

Candidates are hereby informed that the AP Ed. CET Results 2021 will be followed by the Counselling round. Candidates who secure merit in this examination will be able to appear for the Counselling round later. The result as well as counselling will determine admissions to various courses offered by colleges of Andhra Pradesh.  

READ | BPSC 65th Final Results 2021: How to check BPSC result online
READ | BPSC 65th Final Results 2021 released, check topper list & steps to download result here
READ | BPSSC Enforcement SI results 2021 out; check steps to download scorecards
READ | Tamil Nadu local body election results 2021: Counting begins at 74 centres
READ | IGNOU June 2021 exam result declared, here's how to check IGNOU June TEE Results 2021
Tags: AP Ed CET Results 2021, Andhra University, AP Ed CET 2021 results
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND