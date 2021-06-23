AP Govt Asks SC For Permission To Conduct Class 12 Board Exams; Told To Give Good Reason

The Andhra Pradesh Government has asked the Supreme Court to allow them to conduct Class 12 board exams as COVID-19 cases have declined significantly. In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the state informed the Apex Court that the board exams will be held tentatively in the last week of July. The state government contended that there is no feasible alternative to assess class 12 of the state board.

The state informed that class 12 results play an important role in the Common Entrance Exams conducted in the state, as 25% weightage is given to marks obtained in Class 12. To buttress its point, the Government gave an example of Class 10 criteria which is giving grades instead of marks.

"In AP, grades are being awarded to the SSC [Class 10] students instead of marks. The Board does not have any check or visibility on the internal examinations conducted by various schools. Thus any assessment based on internal examination in the State of Andhra Pradesh may not yield accurate results," the state government said.

"Experts have been consulted and they are of the view that it will be feasible to hold examinations. The state accordingly shall endeavour to conduct the examination tentatively in the last week of July 2021. The actual timetable shall be issued shortly and intimated to students and parents 15 days in advance. It is pertinent to note that Practical Examinations have already been conducted from 31.03.2021 to 24.04.2021, " the state government submitted.

"The state is conscious of the difficult situation that it is in. However, under the given circumstances, the State is of the considered view that conduct of examination shall not only be in the best interest of the students but shall also be conducted safely," the state government asserted.

'State will be responsible if there is any fatality': Supreme Court

This comes a day after the Supreme Court cautioned the State Government against conducting the exams owing the risk of COVID-19 pandemic. "If there is any fatality, we will hold the state responsible," the Supreme Court told the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday on being informed of its decision to hold the Class 12 board examination.

“You will have to give very good reasons to hold Class 12 board examinations. If there is any fatality, we will hold the state responsible," the bench told counsel for Andhra Pradesh.

Advocate Mahfooz Nazki, appearing for the state, said the government decided to hold the examination but the final decision will be taken in the first week of July. To this, the bench sought to know as to why the state was creating uncertainty in the minds of students by delaying the final decision for the first week of July.

“You take a decision by Wednesday and we will take up the matter on Thursday," the bench told Nazki.

The top court is hearing a plea seeking directions to state governments to not hold board examinations in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It asked Nazki as to what makes the Andhra Pradesh government think that it can manage to hold the examination and whether the state has all necessary logistics keeping in mind pandemic.

The bench said, “You must come up with a very good reason, if you want us to allow you to hold the Class 12 board exams. You must take the decision by tomorrow and file an affidavit".

(WITH PTI INPUTS)