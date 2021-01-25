AP ICET 2020: Counselling For The Entrance Test Begins On January 25

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education begins AP ICET counselling 2020 today, on January 25, 2021. All the candidates who have appeared in AP ICET 2020 exam can now get enrolled for the counselling session. Candidates can get more information about AP ICET 2020 counselling dates on apicet.nic.in. All the eligible candidates will be able to take admission in MBA or MCA courses. Read on to check more details about the same.

AP ICET 2020 Counselling

The AP ICET 2020 exam was organized by Sri Venkateswara University on September, 11 and 12, 2020. Candidates can head to the official website to exercise college options. The process for the same will start from January 28 to January 31, 2021. Candidates are directed to visit “Instructions to the Candidates” available on the website to exercise the option.

AP ICET 2020 counselling dates: Schedule for certificate verification

According to ICET’s official notification, certificate verification of the candidates for OC, BC, SC, and other minority categories will be held in all the Help Line Centers (HLC) as per the schedule given. The date for counselling for the ranks 1-7000 is January 25. For ranks 7001-17000, it will be January 27. From 17001-29000, it will be January 28, 2021. From 29001-last will be January 29, 2021.

AP ICET 2020 counselling: Steps to follow

Visit the official website of AP ICET, apicet.nic.in

Candidates need to pay the fee online through various online banking modes.

Attend certificate verification at HLC centres mentioned in the annexure.

Following that, students need to register themselves and login for option entry.

Candidates must print the saved options and print the allotment order.

After their acceptance, candidates must do self-joining and report to their respective colleges.

More about the AP ICET 2020 exam

The counselling options will freeze on January 31, 2021, at 06.00 PM and allotment of seats will be placed in the website on February 2, 2021, after 6.00 PM. The ICET exam was held on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). As mentioned above successful candidates will be allotted admission to MBA and MCA colleges on the basis of their ranks, options they exercised and whether they belong to the reserved category or under the NCC/ CAP/ sports quota.