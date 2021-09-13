Last Updated:

AP ICET 2021 Registration Process With Late Fee Ending Today, Admit Cards Out

AP ICET 2021 registration: AP ICET admit card 2021 has been released at sche.ap.gov.in. Registration form with late fee can be submitted till today.

AP ICET 2021 registration

AP ICET Registration 2021: The registration window for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 with late fees will end today, September 13. Students who wish to apply for the AP ICET 2021 and have not yet applied should visit the official website now. The registration process will be done online.

Aspirants can visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in. The late fees of Rs 5000 along with the basic application form fee of Rs 650 (for the general category) must be paid to complete the AP ICET registration 2021. The late fee for reserved category candidates will be Rs 550. AP ICET 2021 will be held on September 17 and 18.  The AP ICET 2021 admit card will be released soon. The link to download the AP ICET admit card has already been released today. Candidates who submitted applications on September 12 and 13 can download their Hall Tickets from September 14 onwards.

Direct link to download AP ICET 2021 hall ticket

A link to AP ICET 2021 mock test has also been activated on the official website. Students must take the AP ICET 2021 mock tests to understand the pattern of the exam. Candidates must visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in to take the mock test.

How to register for AP ICET 2021

  • Visit the official website- sche.ap.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Fee Payment' option
  • Initiate the payment through any of the selected online payment gateways
  • Your AP ICET application form will appear on the screen
  • Fill in the form and key in all the required details
  • Upload the required scanned documents 
  • Submit your AP ICET application form after cross-checking all the information

 

