AP ICET 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Know When And How To Check Scorecards

AP ICET 2021 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Results soon. AP ICET Result 2021 is scheduled to be out on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The results that will be out today are for the examination which was conducted in offline mode earlier this month on September 17 and 18, 2021.
Over 60 lakh registered candidates who appeared in Andhra Pradesh ICET 2021 in the third week of September will be able to check their results once it will be released. The scorecards will be uploaded on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education official website which is sche.ap.gov.in. In order to check results easily and quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number, roll number and date of birth. Along with scorecards, the rank list will also be uploaded on the official website mentioned above.
AP ICET Result download: How to check
- Candidates who took the exam must visit the official website of AP ICET, sche.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the AP ICET results 2021 link
- Candidates will then be redirected to a page where they will be asked to enter the required details like registration number and date of birth
- The results will be displayed on the screen, candidates can cross-check the information before downloading the same
- Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference
AP ICET Results 2021: How will merit list be prepared
- Candidates who will manage to secure 25% qualifying marks in APICET or 50 marks out of 200 will be considered qualified.
- The average marks of the top 0.1% of the candidates in the session in which the candidate belongs to have been considered.
- The average marks of the top 0.1% of all the candidates across all sessions together have been considered for the overall ranking.
- The council had implemented a tie-breaking system by taking Section A, Section B marks and the age of the candidates in the same sequence.