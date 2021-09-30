AP ICET 2021 Result To Be Out Today, Know When And How To Check Scorecards

AP ICET 2021 Result: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education is all set to declare the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test Results soon. AP ICET Result 2021 is scheduled to be out on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The results that will be out today are for the examination which was conducted in offline mode earlier this month on September 17 and 18, 2021.

Over 60 lakh registered candidates who appeared in Andhra Pradesh ICET 2021 in the third week of September will be able to check their results once it will be released. The scorecards will be uploaded on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education official website which is sche.ap.gov.in. In order to check results easily and quickly, candidates should be ready with their registration number, roll number and date of birth. Along with scorecards, the rank list will also be uploaded on the official website mentioned above.

AP ICET Result download: How to check

Candidates who took the exam must visit the official website of AP ICET, sche.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the AP ICET results 2021 link

Candidates will then be redirected to a page where they will be asked to enter the required details like registration number and date of birth

The results will be displayed on the screen, candidates can cross-check the information before downloading the same

Candidates are also advised to take its printout for future reference

AP ICET Results 2021: How will merit list be prepared