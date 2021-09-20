AP ICET Answer Key 2021 Released; Check How To Download, Use Direct Link & More Details

The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, also known as the AP-ICET, has been published. The AP ICET answer key for the year 2021 is published. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the answer key on the official website of the AP ICET or sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/

Along with the answer key, AP ICET has issued the individual response sheets of the applicants who appeared for the entrance test. Students can check the AP ICET answer key and the response sheet by signing in using the ICET hall ticket number and date of birth (DOB).

Every year, Andhra Pradesh University conducts the AP ICET on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The AP ICET provides admission to MBA and MCA programs in the participating colleges. The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test is conducted online through a computer-based test (CET).

AP ICET answer key 2021: More details | Direct link

Candidates must be aware that the qualifying mark for TSICET 2021 is 25%. In order to qualify for the examination, a candidate belonging to the general category will have to score 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks, while there is no minimum qualifying percentage of marks for a candidate belonging to the SC/ST category. Candidates can also use this direct link to download to - Andhra Pradesh ICET Answer Key 2021.

Answer Key for the AP ICET 2021: Follow these steps to download the AP ICET Answer Key 2021

STEP 1: Go to the official website, www.sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/ , to download the AP ICET Answer Key 2021.

, to download the AP ICET Answer Key 2021. STEP 2: Now, search and select the response sheet link.

STEP 3: Enter your information, such as your hall ticket number and birth date.

STEP 4: Now, click on the link that reads, "Get Key Details".

STEP 5: The AP ICET 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 6: Save the document to your computer and print it for future reference.

