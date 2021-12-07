AP ICET Counselling 2021 Begins, Registration Ends On Dec 10; Check How To Register

AP ICET Counselling 2021: The counselling registration procedure for the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET), conducted by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), has started. Those candidates who have qualified for the ICET 2021 will be eligible to apply for the counselling procedure by visiting the official website - sche.aptonline.in. According to the schedule released by the APSCHE, students can register for the AP ICET 2021 Counselling by December 10, 2021.

Candidates must note that the AP ICET 2021 Seat Allotment List will be declared on December 16, 2021, on the official website, and students can complete the self-reporting between December 17 and December 21, 2021. A total of 165 colleges will be participating in the APICET Counselling Process, which will be conducted in online mode. Check key details given below.

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Here's how to register for the AP ICET 2021 Counselling

Step 1: To register for the AP ICET 2021 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website - sche.aptonlinbe.in .

. Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2021 Counselling Candidates Registration Link.

Step 3: Automatically, a new page will open.

Step 4: Now, to log in, enter your admit card number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, fill in the required details and choices along with the certificate to register for the counselling process.

Step 6: To complete the registration process, candidates now need to pay the application fees.

Step 7: Take a printout for future use.

AP ICET Counselling: Exam Pattern

The AP ICET 2022 Exam for MBA and MCA programs will be conducted in offline mode. The questions will be of the objective type, carrying 200 marks. There will be no negative marking in the examination, and the question paper will be divided into three sections, including Section A - Mathematical Ability, Section B - Analytical Ability, and Section C - Communication Ability.

