AP ICET Counselling Dates Revised, Check Registration & Other Dates Here

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has revised the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling 2021 dates. As per the new schedule, the web options selection can be accessed from December 13, 2021. Earlier the date was December 7, 2021. To be noted that the counselling dates have been revised because of some unavoidable administrative reasons. Earlier the ICET Seat Allotment result was scheduled to be out on December 16 which has now been extended to December 19, 2021. For more details, candidates will have to visit the official website icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET Revised Schedule: Important Dates

Web Counselling Registration is being conducted between December 4 and December 12, 2021

Verification of Certificates should be done between December 1 and December 13, 2021

Web options selection will be done between December 13 to December 15, 2021

Candidates will be allowed to change web options on December 16, 2021

Seats will be allocated on December 19, 2021

Self Reporting & Joining at college should be done between December 20 and December 23, 2021

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Here's how to register for the AP ICET 2021 Counselling

Step 1: In order to register for the AP ICET 2021 Counselling, candidates need to visit the official website - sche.aptonlinbe.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP ICET 2021 Counselling Candidates Registration Link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their admit card number and date of birth

Step 4: Candidates will then have to fill in the required details and choices along with certificate to register for the counselling process.

Step 5: In the last step, candidates will have to pay application fee to complete the registration process

Step 6: Take a printout for future use.

AP ICET Counselling: Exam Pattern

The AP ICET 2022 Exam for MBA and MCA programs will be conducted in offline mode. The questions will be of the objective type, carrying 200 marks. There will be no negative marking in the examination, and the question paper will be divided into three sections, including Section A - Mathematical Ability, Section B - Analytical Ability, and Section C - Communication Ability.