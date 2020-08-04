AP Inter Re-verification Results For 2020 Out Now At 'rcres.bieap.net.in'

Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh or the BIEAP, which is based in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, declared the results of IPE March 2020 exams. The students who had submitted for re-counting and re-verification of the results of this year can access the results online. The results are available on the official website of BIEAP. The link for the same is https://bie.ap.gov.in/. The results will be available on the site for a brief time period and students are urged to check it to avoid any discrepancies.

AP Inter re-verification results for 2020 out now

Students who are registered for the examinations can log in to the official account. The credentials for login are mentoned on the admit card of AP Inter exam results. For the AP Inter reverification results thousands of students had applied. Here is a step by step breakdown of how to check the AP Inter reverification results 2020?

Copy the link https://bie.ap.gov.in/ and paste on the search bar for AP Inter verification results. Click enter, you will be redirected to the Inter results homepage. You will see ‘IPE March 2020 Reverification Results' click on it. This will lead you to the credentials filling page. Enter the registration Roll Number, Previous Roll Number, Transaction ID and Date of Birth for AP Inter verification results. Click enter and it will lead to the Inter results 2020. Check for the name and marks on the Inter marks memo. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use for exam results for future admissions, formalities and more. Students must note that the results received in the AP Inter is final and it will be considered in the reviewed mark sheet.

For AP Inter about 5.07 lakh students were registered. For the first year, which is also known as class 11th exam out of them all 3 lakh students successfully cleared it. This year the passing percentage was 59% which was low compared to 60% in the year 2019. On the other hand, for class 12th, 4.35 lakh students had registered for the examinations out of which a whopping 2.76 lakh students have been successfully promoted in the examinations.

