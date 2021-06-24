AP Inter Exams 2021: 'If We Find Any Problems In The Plan, We'll Cancel Exam', SC Tells AP

Court asks AP Govt to place the plan and the infrastructure available by tomorrow

Merely saying that you'll be conducting exams won't be enough...you'll have to take the responsibility: Court to Nazki

Other boards have taken the decision consciously considering the ground reality: Court

Delta variant is also coming...Its a question of public health: Court

Court asks AP Govt to place the plan and the infrastructure available by tomorrow

Court: What is your contingency plan? In case the situation worsens in midway