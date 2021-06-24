AP Inter Exams 2021: 'If We Find Any Problems In The Plan, We'll Cancel Exam', SC Tells AP

Quick links:
The Court said the state government to submit the plan and infrastructure they have for conducting the exams. However, if the Court finds any problems in the plan, the exam will be canceled.
Merely saying that you'll be conducting exams won't be enough...you'll have to take the responsibility: Court to Nazki
Other boards have taken the decision consciously considering the ground reality: Court
Delta variant is also coming...Its a question of public health: Court
Court asks AP Govt to place the plan and the infrastructure available by tomorrow
Court: What is your contingency plan? In case the situation worsens in midway
Shashi Bhushan Adgaonkar: Andhra will have 12th exams, Kerala will continue with 11th class exams
Each board has to come up with its own scheme: Court
Bench to Andhra Pradesh govt counsel: You are suggesting you’ll have an exam in the last week of July.
The situation is very uncertain we don’t know what will happen. If exam is in July, when will you declare results?
Universities won't wait for your results to be out. Where will you get these many rooms?: Court
On which basis in the affidavit you have said that there won't be more than 15 students in a room?: Court to AP Govt counsel
I'm given to understand that we have that many rooms: Nazki (AP Govt counsel)
You'll have to show it on the chart: Court
The Andhra Pradesh government had earlier informed the Court that they will go on with the first and second-year exams. The Court has asked the state to give a good reason to conduct the exams and not cancel them.
The Supreme Court is expected to take final decision on AP Inter exams 2021 today. Hearing will begin at 11 am. The bench comprising of Justice AM Khanwlikar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari will hear the petition filed by the Advocate Anubha Srivastava Sahai.