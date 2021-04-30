AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 Download, Time Table & Exam Dates: All Details You Need To Know

The Board of Intermediate Examination, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on April 29 released the AP Inter hall ticket 2021 for 1st and 2nd-year students on its official website. Candidates appearing for the exam are requested to download the AP Inter hall ticket 2021 on bie.ap.gov.in. Please note that the admit card is compulsory for all students to carry at the examination centre, without which they will not be allowed to sit for the exam. Here's a guide on Manabadi AP Inter hall ticket download and more important details about AP Inter exam 2021 and timetable.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021 available for download till May 5

The AP Inter Exam is scheduled to begin from May 5, 2021, onwards. As a precautionary measure, the AP Government has prepared Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) kits for all students at the examination centre. It must be noted that all students will have to go through a thermal screening before entering the centre. A total of 1451 centres have been set up across the state for this year's examination. Furthermore, special rooms have been designated for those who are COVID-19 positive. This year, 10.66 lakh students from 1st and 2nd-year are set to appear for the AP Inter exam.

Manabadi AP Inter Hall Ticket Download

Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Examination - bie.ap.gov.in/ ‘IPE hall ticket 2021 AP’ link will be displayed on the menu of the homepage. Click to proceed. Select the 'March 2021 1st and 2nd-year General/Vocational Theory Hall Tickets' link. The candidate will be redirected to the login page where they'll be required to submit their Aadhaar number, Date of Birth and Name. Upon successful submission, one will be able to download their AP Inter hall ticket 2021. Please take a print out of AP inter hall ticket 2021 and carry the hard copy to the examination centre without fail.

AP Inter Exam Timetable

The Board of Intermediate Examination has released the timetables for IPE March 20-21 General and Vocational Course exams. Have a look.

First Year Vocational Curriculum

Second Year Vocational Curriculum

Credit: Timetable PDF from BIE Website

Earlier, many speculations regarding the cancellation of intermediate exams in light of the pandemic were circulating around the Internet. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Education Minister Dr Adimulapu Suresh put the rumours to rest. He said, "We are taking all precautions including sanitation and social distance in the examination halls. The students and examiners should attend the exams with masks."

Image Source: Shutterstock

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.