AP Inter Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh IPE 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Shortly

The Board of Intermediate Exams, Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP will release the class 12th board exam or Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) Admit Card today at 9 pm. The Andhra Pradesh IPE 2021 hall tickets will be available on the official website from 9 pm on April 29. The Andhra Pradesh inter exam 2021 will begin on May 6.

"Downloading of hall tickets for IPE March 2021 (theory) will be available from 29-04-2021, 9 pm onwards," reads a statement flashing on the official website.

Andhra Pradesh government had earlier stated that the board exams will be held on the scheduled dates and no change in the exam schedule can be expected. BIE AP has already released the guidelines and SOPs on its official website to conduct the board exams amid the COVID pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exam will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.

How to download AP Inter Hall Ticket 2021

Visit the official website - www.bie.ap.gov.in. A link to download AP Inter hall tickets will be flashing on the homepage Click on the IPE March 2021 hall ticket link Key in your login credentials and submit Your AP Inter hall tickets will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout.

Direct link to BIEAP official website to download AP Inter Hall ticket 2021

COVID guidelines for AP Inter Exams 2021:

Andhra Pradesh is following the same COVID guidelines as released by CBSE. Before the exam, the exam centres, desk, bench, floor, walls, doors and washrooms will be sanitized with liquid disinfectant with 1% sodium hypochlorite. Students will get face masks and gloves.

Hand sanitisers, liquid hand wash will be made available at the exam centre

Proper marking on grounds will be made to follow social distancing.

The temperature of all candidates will be checked at the time of entry

All staff will have Aarogya Setu installed on their phones to show their health status

No physical frisking of candidates will be done

Parents will not be allowed to enter the exam centre

Candidates will have to bring their own stationery, mask, sanitiser bottle, water bottles.

Click here to read detailed COVID guidelines.