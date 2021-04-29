AP Inter Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh IPE 2021 Admit Card To Be Released Shortly

Quick links:
AP Inter Hall Tickets 2021 (Image: PTI)
The Board of Intermediate Exams, Andhra Pradesh also known as BIE AP will release the class 12th board exam or Intermediate Public Exam (IPE) Admit Card today at 9 pm. The Andhra Pradesh IPE 2021 hall tickets will be available on the official website from 9 pm on April 29. The Andhra Pradesh inter exam 2021 will begin on May 6.
"Downloading of hall tickets for IPE March 2021 (theory) will be available from 29-04-2021, 9 pm onwards," reads a statement flashing on the official website.
Andhra Pradesh government had earlier stated that the board exams will be held on the scheduled dates and no change in the exam schedule can be expected. BIE AP has already released the guidelines and SOPs on its official website to conduct the board exams amid the COVID pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exam will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021.
Andhra Pradesh is following the same COVID guidelines as released by CBSE. Before the exam, the exam centres, desk, bench, floor, walls, doors and washrooms will be sanitized with liquid disinfectant with 1% sodium hypochlorite. Students will get face masks and gloves.