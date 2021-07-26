Last Updated:

AP Inter Marks Memo 2021 Released, Here's How To Download Scorecard From Bie.ap.gov.in

AP Inter Marks Memo 2021: BIE AP has released the marks memo for intermediate students. Candidates can follow these steps to download AP inter scorecard online.

Written By
Nandini Verma
AP inter marks memo 2021

IMAGE: PTI


Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) on Monday released the marks memo of inter students. Candidates can download their AP inter marks memo from the official website - bie.ap.gov.in. The BIE Andhra Pradesh has already declared the AP Inter Results 2021 last week. Now, candidates can download their marks memo/ scorecard from the official website. 

The education minister of Andhra Pradesh, Dr. Audimulapu Suresh had on July 23, 2021. This year, the AP Inter exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. All students were promoted without exams achieving a pass percentage of 100. A total of 508672 students who were registered for the AP inter exams were declared qualified. 

How to download AP Inter Marks Memo 2021 online

  • Visit the official website of the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh- bie.ap.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Marks Memo’ section
  • Key your roll number and date of birth to log in and then click on submit 
  • Your AP Inter marks memo will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Students can also download the AP Inter Marks Memo 2021 from DigiLocker. Candidates will have to log in using their credentials to download the marks memo. Those who are not satisfied with their BIEAP Inter 2nd year results 2021 can appear for a special exam that will be held later. 

First Published:
