Last Updated:

AP Inter Result 2021 Out, See Direct Links To Check AP Inter 2nd Year Results

AP Inter Result 2021: BIE AP has declared the AP Inter 2nd year results on the official website- bie.ap.gov.in. Check direct links here to check AP inter result

Written By
Nandini Verma
AP Inter result 2021

IMAGE: SCREENGRAB/ BIEAP


AP Inter Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board has declared the AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 on Friday, July 23. Students who are enrolled in the class 12th of Andhra Pradesh Board can now check their results online. The AP Inter results 2021 are available for both general and vocational streams on the official websites. Read on to know how to check AP Inter Results 2021 online. 

How to check AP Manabadi Inter Result 2021

  • Candidates can visit any of the following official websites to check their AP inter results 2021
  1. ap.nic.in
  2. ap.gov.in
  3. bie.ap.gov.in
  4. apcfss.in
  • After visiting the website, click on the results tab
  • A new page will open
  • Click on the AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 link 
  • A login page will appear on the screen
  • Key in the required login credentials and submit 
  • Your AP Inter results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout. 

Direct link to check AP Inter Results 2021 for general stream

Direct link to check AP Inter Results 2021 for vocational stream

Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2021

This year, the Andhra Pradesh intermediate exams were canceled due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. The exam could not be held due to the COVID-19 situation. Students have been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.  The performance of students in the previous classes has been considered to calculate the marks for the Inter Results 2021. 

The AP Inter exam matter was heard in the Supreme Court earlier.  The matter came into the limelight when Supreme Court raised concerns over the state's decision to conduct exams. For deciding evaluation criteria, Supreme Court suggested Board seek help from CBSE, ICSE, and UGC's pattern of evaluation criteria. Supreme Court had earlier ordered the state to declare the results as soon as possible. However, the deadline given to the state board was July  31, 2021. 

READ | AP Inter 2nd year results 2021 to be declared today, here's how to check scores
READ | Telangana declares result of TOSS SSC & TOSS Inter public exams, steps to check results
READ | AP Inter Result 2021 to be declared on July 23; See list of websites and other details
READ | TS Inter Results 2021: TSBIE releases TS Inter 2nd year marks memo
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND