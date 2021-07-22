AP Inter Result 2021 To Be Declared On July 23; See List Of Websites And Other Details

AP Inter Result 2021 Update: Andhra Pradesh Board has made an announcement. As per recent announcement, Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Results 2021 for Class 12 students will be released on Friday, July 23. Results are expected to be released in the second half by 4 pm. Once the result is released, registered students will be able to check their Inter Results on the official website bie.ap.gov.in. Website will upload the link once it is declared on Friday at 4 pm.

AP Result 2021: Evaluation Criteria

Like many state boards, Andhra Pradesh Board decided to cancel the AP Intermediate Exam 2021 for Class 12th students. This was done owing to COVID-19 situation in the state and country. Board had to come-up with an alternative evaluation criteria that has been followed to calculate the results. Performance of students in the previous classes have been considered to calculate the marks for the Inter Results 2021.

Websites to check AP Inter Result 2021

ap.nic.in

ap.gov.in

bie.ap.gov.in

apcfss.in

To be noted that results will only be updated after 4 pm on Friday, July 23.

How to check results

Go to https://bie.ap.gov.in/

Click on the result tab mentioned on home page

Select the link which will read 'AP inter Results 2021'

Enter your hall ticket number and date of Birth and click on submit button

Result will be displayed on the screen

Download or take screenshot and take a printout of the same

Supreme Court's order on AP Inter exams 2021

As mentioned above, Andhra Pradesh class 12 exam was cancelled. However, Andhra Pradesh government wanted to conduct exams in July. They had to cancel it after Supreme Court interfered in the matter. Matter came into the limelight when Supreme Court raised concerns over the state's decision to conduct exams. For deciding evaluation criteria, Supreme Court suggested Board to seek help from CBSE, ICSE and UGC's pattern of evaluation criteria.

Supreme Court had earlier ordered the state to declare the results as soon as possible. However, the deadline given to the state board was July 31, 2021. Nearly 5 lakh students who registered for AP Inter Exams 2021 this year are advised to keep a check on websites mentioned above.