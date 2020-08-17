AP Inter Results 2020: AP Inter Recounting & Revaluation Results Declared

After a lot of anticipation, Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) has declared AP Inter results 2020. The APBIE released its IPE March 2020 reverification results on its official website bie.ap.gov.in. All the students who were awaiting their AP inter recounting results can now go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) and check their AP inter revaluation results. Students can visit the official portal of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE) and access their AP inter results 2020 by using their details like roll number, acknowledgement or registration number and date of birth. Around 37,000 students were awaiting their AP inter recounting results. Here is how to check your AP inter results 2020.

How to check AP inter recounting results 2020?

A candidate who had applied for the AP inter revaluation results can follow these simple steps to check their AP inter results 2020. One can also click on the direct link mentioned below to check their AP inter recounting results. Here is a look at the steps to check your AP inter results 2020

Copy “bie.ap.gov.in” and paste it on the search bar and click enter

You will be redirected to the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE).

On the homepage, click on a link that reads as, “IPE March 2020 reverification results”

You will be redirected to a new page on the AP BIE website.

In the space provided, enter your details like roll number, previous roll number, Acknowledgement / Registration Number, date of birth.

Cross-check all the details mentioned and click on results.

Your AP inter results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Check all the details of AP inter recounting results 2020 and download it.

Also, take a printout of the AP inter results 2020 for future reference.

Candidates can follow these mentioned steps to check their AP inter recounting results 2020. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (APBIE), bie.ap.gov.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to AP inter 2020. Candidates can directly click on the link below to access their AP inter results 2020

To check your AP inter results 2020 directly click HERE