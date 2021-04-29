Last Updated:

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2021 Released, See Direct Link And Steps To Download Here

AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2021 has been released at bieap.gov.in. AP Inter Public Exam (IPE) will be held from May 6 to 23. See how to download, direct link.

Nandini Verma
ap intermediate hall tickets 2021

AP Inter hall ticket out (Image: Shutterstock)


AP Intermediate Hall Tickets 2021: Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination (BIEAP) on Thursday released the hall tickets for Intermediate Public Exams (IPE) 2021. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate exams 2021 can download their admit cards/ hall tickets by visiting the official website- bieap.gov.in. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the AP intermediate hall tickets 2021. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below. 

How to download AP intermediate hall tickets 2021:

  • Visit the official website of BIEAP-  www.bie.ap.gov.in.
  • A link to download AP Intermediate hall tickets 2021 flashing on the homepage
  • Click on the IPE March 2021 hall ticket link 
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your AP Inter hall tickets will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

Direct link to download AP Intermediate hall tickets 2021

AP Inter Exams 2021

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government had stated that the board exams will be held as per schedule. While almost every state and national board have postponed their board exams due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh board has decided to stick to its schedule and conduct the exams. AP Inter exams 2021 will begin on May 6 to 23. Andhra Pradesh Class 10 board exams will be held from June 7 to 16, 2021. 

COVID guidelines for conducting Andhra Pradesh Inter Exams 2021

However, the government has uploaded detailed COVID guidelines and SOPs for conducting the board exams. BIEAP is following the same guidelines as laid by CBSE for conducting the exams. As per the guidelines, exam centres and furniture will be sanitized by disinfectants before the commencement of exams. Students will be provided gloves and mask inside the campus. They will have to maintain social distancing. Students will not be frisked physically. All staff will have to install the Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones to show their health status. 

Click here to read COVID SOPs for conducting Andhra Pradesh Board Exams 2021.

First Published:
