AP LAWCET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Check How To Download, Direct Link

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, (AP LAWCET) 2021 admit cards have been released on Friday, September 17, 2021. Along with AP LAWCET, admit cards for AP PGLCET have also been released. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. The official website where hall tickets have been uploaded is sch.ap.gov.in.

The AP LAWCET hall tickets have been released for the exam to be conducted on September 22, 2021. Hall tickets for postgraduate exams have also been released. Candidates will have to follow the same steps mentioned below to check the admit cards. The candidate must remember to take a printout of admit card and carry the same to the exam hall. If they fail to do so, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and sit for exams. The direct link to check hall tickets has also been mentioned below.

AP LAWCET 2021: Important Dates

Admit Card has been released on Friday, September 17, 2021

The exam will be conducted on September 22, 2021

The release of provisional, final answer key and results have not been announced yet

AP LAWCET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates should visit the official website for APSCHE which is sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, jump to the 'AP LAWCET 2021' tab.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to click on 'Download Hall Ticket.'

Candidates will then have to enter their Registration Number, Qualifying Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth

Post clicking on the download hall ticket option, the AP LAWCET or AP PGLCET Hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates should download the same and take a printout so as to carry it to the examination hall

Here is the direct link to download the hall tickets

Image: Shutterstock