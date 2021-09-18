AP LAWCET 2021 Admit Cards Released; Check How To Download, Direct Link

Quick links:
The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test, (AP LAWCET) 2021 admit cards have been released on Friday, September 17, 2021. Along with AP LAWCET, admit cards for AP PGLCET have also been released. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website. The official website where hall tickets have been uploaded is sch.ap.gov.in.
The AP LAWCET hall tickets have been released for the exam to be conducted on September 22, 2021. Hall tickets for postgraduate exams have also been released. Candidates will have to follow the same steps mentioned below to check the admit cards. The candidate must remember to take a printout of admit card and carry the same to the exam hall. If they fail to do so, candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall and sit for exams. The direct link to check hall tickets has also been mentioned below.