AP LAWCET And AP PGLCET Results To Be Announced Today On Sche.ap.gov.in

The AP LAWCET results along with the AP PGLCET results are scheduled to be announced today on Wednesday. All the candidates who have appeared for either of these examinations can now head to the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education and check the results. Candidates must note that the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET results are being released by Sri Krishnadevaraya University on behalf of the APSCHE.

AP LAWCET Result date

The AP LAWCET result will be announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

AP PGLCET Result date

The AP PGLCET result will also be announced on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The exams were conducted on October 1, 2020, from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM. The answer key was released on October 4. Candidates must note that according to a report on APSCHE’s official website, the qualifying percentage for AP LAWCET is 35 per cent while it is 25 per cent for AP PGLCET. Candidates who come from the SC and ST background will have no qualifying percentage in either of these exams.

The Andra Pradesh State Education website also mentioned that the AP LAWCET results will only be valid for 3 year or 5-year law courses. The course will be valid for the academic year 2020 and 2021 only. Hence, the candidates who wish to pursue law after 2021, will have to reappear for the AP LAWCET as their admission will not be deferred.

How to check the AP LAWCET and AP PGLCET results?

Candidates must frequently check the website today.

Once the results are announced head to sche.ap.gov.in.

On the website, the candidate will be able to find two separate and activate links among many, one reading AP LAWCET results and the other reading AP PGLCET results.

Once the student clicks on either one of these links, they will be directed to another page, where they will be asked to key in their credentials such as admit card number and etc.

Once the candidate's keys in all the details they can click on Submit.

Following this, a new page will load with the result being displayed on the screen.

What do we know about the AP PGLCET results?

The Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) is a state-level entrance exam conducted by Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). The exam is held for admissions to the LLM course. According to a report in Sri Krishandevaraya University, which is the conducting body of this exam on behalf of APSCHE, on the basis of AP PGLCET scores, candidates are offered admissions to various universities and their affiliated colleges of the state.