AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released For Oct 8 Exam; Here's Direct Link & More Details

AP PGECET 2021 Hall ticket: The hall ticket for Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, (PGECET) has been released by the state board. The examination is going to be held on October 8, 2021. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.

Every year lakhs of students participate in the AP PGECET for taking admission in various courses like Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY), and Computer Science and Information Technology. This is the second part of the main examination which was conducted on September 29, 2021. Candidates can download AP PGECET hall ticket by visiting using the below-mentioned steps and using the direct link given here - Andhra Pradesh PGECET Hall Ticket

AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket: Steps to download admit card

STEP 1: To download the admit card for AP PGECET visit the official website – sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.

STEP 2: On the Homepage of the exam, click on the tab that reads, 'Download Hall Ticket.'

STEP 3: Alternatively, use the direct link given here to download the AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket for October 8 exams.

STEP 4: Automatically, a new page will open on your screen that will ask you to enter your details.

STEP 5: Enter your Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Exam Paper for the Entrance Test in the empty spaces.

STEP 6: Click on 'Download Hall Ticket.'

STEP 7: Your AP PGECET 2021 Hall Ticket for October 8 exams will be displayed on your screen.

STEP 8: Download and print a copy of it for exam day and future references.

Image: PTI