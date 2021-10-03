AP PGECET Answer Key 2021 Released; Here's How To Raise Objections By October 4

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, also known as APSCHE, has released the answer key for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test. Candidates are hereby informed that the AP PGECET Answer Key 2021 released is provisional in nature, which means candidates are allowed to raise objections. Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has said that the candidates who want to raise objections after going through the answer key should make sure to do it by October 4, 2021. Candidates who had appeared in the examination can now download the answer key from the official website. The official website of APSCHE is sche.ap.gov.in. The steps to download the answer key and the direct link to check the same have been attached below.

Candidates will be able to check their response sheets along with the master question paper. The Council will prepare the final answer key based on objections raised for the provisional answer key. The results will be prepared based on the final answer key. Candidates must make sure to raise objections only online until October 4, 2021 (11.55 pm).

AP PGECET Answer Key 2021: How to check

Candidates who took the exam should visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE - sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, select the ‘AP PGECET 2021’ section. Here is the direct link for the same.

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they have to click on the answer key (provisional)

The answer key will be displayed on the screen, download the same and go through it

Candidates who will not be satisfied with the answer key will have to click on Key Objection Registration to raise objections

Candidates are also advised to take a print of the answer key for future reference

This year the AP PGECET 2021 examination was conducted in September. Hall tickets for the same were issued on September 20, 2021. To log in by the steps mentioned below, candidates must be ready with registration number, hall ticket number, and mobile number.

Image: Pixabay