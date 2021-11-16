AP PGECET Counselling 2021 Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register

AP PGECET Counselling 2021 Registration: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test counselling notification has been released. As per the notification, the registration process for GATE/GPAT qualified candidates will begin on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. In order to apply, candidates will have to visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in.

To be noted that the counselling notification has been released for the exam which was conducted in two stages. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to begin on November 15, but it was postponed due to unknown reasons. In a recent update, the web counselling application window has been opened at 11 am on Tuesday. The steps to apply for counselling have been attached here.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Step by step guide to apply

Candidates will first have to go to the official website of APSCHE, which is – sche.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the link which reads 'AP PGECET 2021' and then click on the link for 'Web Counselling 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to feed in the necessary details

After cross-checking the details filled in the form, submit the same and take its printout for future references.

It is being expected that since the registration process has been started on a revised date, other dates of events will also change. The deadline to apply for AP PGECET Counselling 2021 has not been announced yet. Every year lakhs of students participate in the AP PGECET for taking admission in various courses like Geo-Engineering and Geo-Informatics (GG), Pharmacy (PY), and Computer Science and Information Technology. The second part of main examination was conducted on October 8 and the first part was conducted on September 29, 2021. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about AP PGECET 2021. The websites on which details will be uploaded are sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.in.