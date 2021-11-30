AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Registration Process Ends Today; Check How To Apply Online

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is conducting counselling for all those students who have qualified for the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET). Candidates must note that today, November 30, is the last date to complete the registration process for admissions to various courses. Candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

The AP PGECET counselling process will come to an end once the allotment results are released. As of now, there has been no official confirmation on the date and timing of the seat allotment results. Candidates, however, must complete the registration and choose an entry on time. The examination result for the AP PGECET was declared on October 21, 2021.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: Here's how to apply online for AP PGECET Counselling 2021

STEP 1: To apply online for AP PGECET Counselling 2021 candidates must visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Counselling at pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in.

STEP 2: Then, on the homepage, click on, "Candidate's Registration" option.

STEP 3: Alternatively, candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register for AP PGECET Counselling 2021.

STEP 3: Now, enter your Hall Ticket Number and Date of Birth to log in.

STEP 4: Start filling out the application form, upload the documents, and click on the "Submit" button.

STEP 5: Your registration for AP PGECET Counselling 2021 will be completed.

STEP 6: Save and print out a copy of the form for future use.

AP PGECET Counselling 2021: More Information

After completion of the registration process, a selection window and choice-making option will be available for the candidates. This facility will be available from December 5 to December 7, 2021. As per the official notice issued by AP PGECET Counselling 2021, if a candidate couldn't upload the certificates during registration, they can complete them on or before December 3, 2021.

