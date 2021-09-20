AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 Released; Here's How To Download

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test, also known as AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021, has been released today, September 20, 2021. All those candidates who have completed their registration procedure can download the AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021 by visiting the official website of AP PGECET. The test is going to be held on September 27, 2021, under the COVID guidelines.

According to the official notice, having an admit card is mandatory for appearing in the examination, and those candidates who don't carry it will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. This year the examination is divided into two shifts-paper 1 and paper 2, and the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test will conclude on September 29, 2021. Every year, Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts an examination on behalf of APSCHE. It is conducted for various admissions to various postgraduate engineering courses across Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh PGECET admit card: Here's how to download AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021

STEP 1: To download the AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021, open the official website on your mobile or laptop, or log on to www.sche.ap.gov.in.

STEP 2: Alternatively use this direct link - AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021.

- AP PGECET Hall Ticket 2021. STEP 3: Now, once you are on the home page, select the link that reads, "Download Hall Ticket."

STEP 4: A new tab or page will open automatically, prompting you to enter your information.

STEP 5: Enter your credentials for the entrance exam, such as your registration number, date of birth, and exam paper.

STEP 6: Click on "Download Hall Ticket".

STEP 7 Now, the AP PGECET Admit Card will appear on the screen.

STEP 8: Download it, and take a printout for future use.

IMAGE: Unsplash