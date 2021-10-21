AP PGECET Result 2021 Out At Manabadi.co.in, Here's Direct Link

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET) Results 2021 have been declared. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results online and download their rank cards from the official website- sche.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The exam is conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati on behalf of APSCHE. Candidates can check the steps, as well as the direct links, given below to download the AP PGECET 2021 results.

AP PGECET Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

Click on the AP PGECET Results 2021 link

Key in the login credentials and submit

Your AP PGECET Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

Candidates who have passed the AP PGECET Results 2021 will then proceed with the Counselling round. Candidates will have to register for the counselling round. This round will be the last round for admissions to various colleges and universities of Andhra Pradesh. The qualifying percentage mark for obtaining a rank in AP PGECET-2021 is 25%. Candidates must score a minimum of 30 marks out of a total of 120. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.

