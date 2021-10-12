AP POLYCET 2021 Provisional Seat Allotment Released; Check Here

Today afternoon, the Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education released the AP POLYCET Provisional Allotment List 2021. DTE Andhra Pradesh has created a tentative allotment list based on the marks and ranks received in the AP POLYCET 2021 Exam. Furthermore, seat distribution was done based on the students' choices made during online AP POLYCET 2020 counselling and the availability of seats. Candidates seeking admission to Polytechnic Colleges in the state can now check their allotment status online at the appolycet.nic.in portal.

AP POLYCET 2021 seat allotment; AP POLYCET provisional seat allotment

Candidates can get quick and easy access to the AP POLYCET Provisional Seat Allotment List 2021 via the following steps:

The seat allotment result for the AP Polytechnic Common Entrance Exam will be posted online. To obtain the allotment list, candidates must go to the official website. A direct link to obtain the AP POLYCET seat allotment result will also be displayed on the screen. To verify and obtain the AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021 result, they must follow the processes outlined below.

Go to appolycet.nic.in, the Department of Technical Education's official website.

Go to the homepage and click on the "AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021 Results" link.

To log in, enter your login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and security pin.

The first allotment list for Andhra Pradesh will display on the screen.

Review and download the allotment letter, then print it out for future use.

AP POLYCET seat allotment list out

Also, only move to the freeze option if you are pleased; otherwise, choose the floating option. Candidates who choose the floating option will be given a second shot in the next round. Those who freeze their option, on the other hand, will be required to confirm their seats by paying an admission price. Andhra Pradesh's Department of Technical Education will issue separate instructions on reporting to college and engaging in future counselling sessions soon. Candidates can also contact officials and the help desk if there are any anomalies.

AP POLYCET purpose

The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, or AP POLYCET, is a state-level entrance exam held by the State Board of Technical Education and Training for individuals seeking admission to various diploma and polytechnic programmes. The AP POLYCET 2021 Syllabus is based on topics from the Andhra Pradesh Board's syllabus for Class 9th and 10th, which includes courses like Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

(IMAGE: PTI)