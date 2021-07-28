AP POLYCET 2021 Registration Process Begins, Here's How To Apply Before September 11

AP POLYCET 2021: State Board of Technical Education and Training, Vijayawada is inviting online applications for Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. AP POLYCET application 2021 has been started on July 27, and it will continue till August 13, 2021. AP POLYCET registration form is available on the official website. Interested students who wish to appear for the exam can get details on the official website polycetap.nic.in. This exam is a gateway to get admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 1st September, and results are expected to be announced by 11th September 2021. Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for Andhra Pradesh polycet 2021 exams.

AP POLYCET application 2021: Important Dates

AP POLYCET application 2021 was started on July 27, 2021

Last day to fill registration form is August 13, 2021

Exam will be conducted on September 1, 2021 (11 am to 1 pm)

Tentative date of declaration of results is September 11, 2021

AP POLYCET 2021 application: How to apply

Candidates should visit the POLYCET official website which is polycetap.nic.in.

On the top of the homepage, go to the link which reads ‘Online Application’

Scroll down to select whichever option suits you from ‘Awaiting SSC Results’ and ‘Already got SSC Results'

OR here is the direct link to fill AP POLYCET 2021 application online

Choose the Board among SSC, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS and APOSS

Enter mobile number, date of birth, tenth year, appearing year or passing year, and enter OTP sent on mobile phone

Click on show application, upload required documents, and pay the application fee

The AP POLYCET 2021 application form will be displayed on the screen, take a screenshot or download the form

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

Here is direct link to POLYCET Booklet available on website.