AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Exam On September 1; See Direct Link

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2021 hall ticket on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The AP POLYCET admit card that has been released is for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website on which admit cards have been uploaded is polycetap.nic.in. To be noted that the AP POLYCET examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2021 in one shift.

This exam is a gateway to get admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 1st September, and results are expected to be announced by 11th September 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their hall tickets. The direct link to download the same has also been mentioned.

AP POLYCET: Important Dates

The admit card has been released on August 26, 2021

The exam will be conducted on September 1, 2021, between 11 am and 1 pm

AP POLYCET application 2021 was started on July 27, 2021

The last day to fill registration form is August 13, 2021

The tentative date of declaration of results is September 11, 2021

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download