AP POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021 Released, Exam On September 1; See Direct Link

AP POLYCET hall ticket 2021 has been uploaded on the official website on August 26, 2021. Here is how candidates can download the admit card.

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2021

AP POLYCET Hall ticket 2021: The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Andhra Pradesh has released AP POLYCET 2021 hall ticket on Thursday,  August 26, 2021. The AP POLYCET admit card that has been released is for Polytechnic Common Entrance Test. Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can now download their hall tickets from the official website. The official website on which admit cards have been uploaded is polycetap.nic.in. To be noted that the AP POLYCET examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 1, 2021 in one shift.

 This exam is a gateway to get admission to diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering branches. As per the official notice, the exam will be conducted on 1st September, and results are expected to be announced by 11th September 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check their hall tickets. The direct link to download the same has also been mentioned.

AP POLYCET: Important Dates

  • The admit card has been released on August 26, 2021
  • The exam will be conducted on September 1, 2021, between 11 am and 1 pm
  • AP POLYCET application 2021 was started on July 27, 2021
  • The last day to fill registration form is August 13, 2021
  • The tentative date of declaration of results is September 11, 2021

Andhra Pradesh POLYCET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

  • Registered candidates for downloading hall tickets should visit the official website of AP POLYCET on polycetap.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, they will have to click on the link which reads 'Print Hall Ticket'
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter details like mobile number, date of birth, etc
  • OR here is the direct link to download hall tickets
  • Post clicking on submit option, the admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates must cross-check the details and download the page
  • Candidates are also advised to keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
