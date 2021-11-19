AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021: 2nd Phase Allotment Order Released

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021: The Department of Technical Education has released the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021 order for 2nd phase counseling. Students who appeared in AP POLYCET second phase counselling can check their allotment order from the official website - appolycet.nic.in. Candidates must note that November 22 is the last date for self-reporting at allotted colleges.

It is strongly recommended that all the candidates who have not paid the processing fee during the first phase be instructed to pay before the deadline. To check AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021 for second phase counseling, candidates need to enter credentials such as login ID, hall ticket number, password, and date of birth. The AP POLYCET 2nd phase seat allotment order was released on November 18, 2021, at 6 pm.

Seat Allotment 2021: Here's how to download the 2nd phase allotment order

STEP 1: To download the 2nd phase allotment order visit the official website of the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test, AP POLYCET Admission 2021 - appolycet.nic.in .

. STEP 2: Now. on the homepage go to the "Candidate Login" menu.

STEP 3: Enter login ID, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, and captcha code to log in on a new re-directed window.

STEP 4: Alternatively, click on the direct link here: AP POLYCET 2nd Phase Seat Allotment Order.

STEP 5: Download the letter and take a print for any future reference.

AP POLYCET Seat Allotment 2021: Other Details

Candidates must confirm their allotted seats or select the ‘float’ option to participate in further rounds. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can contact the Help Desk at 8106876345, 8106575234, 7995865456, or convenerappolycet2021@gmail.com from 9 am to 5 pm. It is recommended to visit the official website for more details.

Image: Unsplash