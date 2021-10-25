AP SET Admit Card Released For Lecturer, Assistant Professor Posts, Check Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh SET 2021 update: The hall tickets for Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test have been released. The AP SET Hall Ticket 2021 has been released on Monday, October 25, 2021. All those interested candidates who got themselves registered and will be appearing for the exam can check it on the official website that is apset.net.in. The steps to download admit card, as well as the direct link, have been mentioned below.

To be noted that exam will be conducted for Asst. Professor and Lecturer posts. AP SET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, 2021. Candidates should remember to carry the hall tickets to the exam hall as if they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to take the exam. Candidates should also carry a valid ID proof to the exam centre on the exam date. In order to check AP SET Lecturer admit cards quickly, candidates should be ready with details like their Email ID/Mobile Number and Password.

AP SET Hall Ticket 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website apset.net.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which reads, 'Click here to download admit card.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter Email Id/Mobile Number and Password and click on login

The AP SET Hall Ticket 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should cross-check the details, download the same and take its printout for future references

Here is the direct link to download AP SET hall tickets

Candidates should make sure to go through each and every detail mentioned on admit card properly. In case there is an issue with AP SET admit card, then candidates should immediately report it to the exam conducting body. The registration process for this exam ended on September 13, 2021.